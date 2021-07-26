Earnest Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $285.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $204.64 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

