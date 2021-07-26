Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several research firms have commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,058,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.24 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.