Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in L Brands were worth $16,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,679,310,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $77.85 on Monday. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.86.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

