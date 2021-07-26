Eaton Vance Management Has $14.73 Million Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $14,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.96.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,976,232.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,323,213 shares of company stock worth $448,762,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $143.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

