Eaton Vance Management Has $17.95 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,760 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $17,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,654,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $90.75 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $90.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

