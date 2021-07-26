Eaton Vance Management Purchases 15,127 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.42% of Valvoline worth $19,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. Truist lifted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Valvoline stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

