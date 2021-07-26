eBoost (EBST) Achieves Market Cap of $3.99 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $19.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.00354939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000632 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

