Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

EDNMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edenred from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

EDNMY opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76. Edenred has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $30.70.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.329 per share. This is an increase from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

