Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDNMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $29.99 on Friday. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.76.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

