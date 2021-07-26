Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after buying an additional 431,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 188,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Editas Medicine by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $47,163,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $40.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

