Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.78.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $40.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.
