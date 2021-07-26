Elrond (EGLD) Price Hits $88.78 on Major Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $88.78 or 0.00231729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $86.88 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00031707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032002 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014193 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,131,318 coins and its circulating supply is 19,188,298 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

