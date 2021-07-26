Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 152.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS opened at $3.96 on Monday. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

