Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB raised their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.22.

TSE:EMA opened at C$58.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.95. Emera has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$58.67. The stock has a market cap of C$14.74 billion and a PE ratio of 21.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

