Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,553,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838,354 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Enbridge worth $165,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of ENB opened at $38.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.