Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 72,880 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Encore Wire worth $21,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 8,917.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $204,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIRE opened at $69.70 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $84.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.07. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

