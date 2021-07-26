EpiK Protocol Price Up 6.2% This Week (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $15.11 million and $159,766.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00037053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00104458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00130343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,944.42 or 1.00120326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.13 or 0.00824193 BTC.

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins and its circulating supply is 39,856,304 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

