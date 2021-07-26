ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Shares of PLUS opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ePlus has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.31.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $73,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $400,184.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,840 shares of company stock worth $795,672. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,175,000 after acquiring an additional 100,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,231,000 after acquiring an additional 90,567 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,970 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ePlus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

