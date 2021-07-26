Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,658,000 after purchasing an additional 173,575 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,875 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,736,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after acquiring an additional 29,194 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 203.4% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,163 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $66,511,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.