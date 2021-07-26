Equity Residential (EQR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, analysts expect Equity Residential to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equity Residential stock opened at $84.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $85.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

