Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

ERRPF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,905. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.04.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 91.32%. The business had revenue of $122.54 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

