Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Etsy worth $27,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Etsy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 308,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,230,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Etsy by 518.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,867 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,830 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy stock opened at $208.86 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.52.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

