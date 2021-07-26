EvenCoin (EVN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $150,933.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $53,682.56 and approximately $150,933.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00231060 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001271 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.39 or 0.00712087 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

