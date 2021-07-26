EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 21.91.
EVCM opened at 17.45 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 16.01 and a 52 week high of 21.00.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
