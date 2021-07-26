EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 21.91.

EVCM opened at 17.45 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 16.01 and a 52 week high of 21.00.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at 349,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

