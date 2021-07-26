EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

EVCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 17.45 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of 16.01 and a 52-week high of 21.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately 299,999. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.