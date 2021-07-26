EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
EVCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 17.45 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of 16.01 and a 52-week high of 21.00.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
