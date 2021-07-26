Everest Re Group (RE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Everest Re Group to post earnings of $7.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Everest Re Group to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE stock opened at $242.79 on Monday. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.