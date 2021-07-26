Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,319 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. 5,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

