Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target lowered by HSBC from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.63.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.