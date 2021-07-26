Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 963,845 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 26,406.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned 2.40% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

HII stock opened at $203.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

