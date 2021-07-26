Factorial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,000 CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.16% of CRA International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 35.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,611 shares of company stock worth $728,937 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CRAI traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $85.93. 227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,826. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.12. The company has a market cap of $629.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.32 and a 12 month high of $90.59.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

CRA International Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

