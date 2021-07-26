Factorial Partners LLC Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 19,919.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 940,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936,208 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Post by 18,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST opened at $104.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.16.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

