Factorial Partners LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Globe Life accounts for 1.7% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $95,234,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1,690.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 258,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,006 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 181,871 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.41.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $1,251,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,852,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,516,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.