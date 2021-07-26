Factorial Partners LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GPI traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,853. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.90. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.66 and a 1 year high of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.60.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.