Factorial Partners LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 236.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ichor in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

NASDAQ ICHR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,028. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,994. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ICHR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.