Falconswap (FSW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $183,948.00

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0564 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $183,948.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Falconswap has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.27 or 0.00847068 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00084522 BTC.

About Falconswap

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.