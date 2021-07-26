FansTime (FTI) Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. FansTime has a market cap of $711,705.85 and $198,279.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.35 or 0.00861936 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

