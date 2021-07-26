FantasyGold Reaches Market Capitalization of $53,823.80 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $53,823.80 and $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00038509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00117444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00133529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,486.27 or 0.99941018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.56 or 0.00827236 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.