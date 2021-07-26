Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,655,000 after buying an additional 801,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Federated Hermes by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,396,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,010,000 after buying an additional 149,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after buying an additional 102,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,657,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $38,657,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $32.32 on Monday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,799.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

