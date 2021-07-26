Ferrari (RACE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Ferrari has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.824-5.065 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ferrari stock opened at $212.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.03 and a one year high of $233.66.

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

