Ferrari (RACE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Ferrari has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.824-5.065 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ferrari stock opened at $212.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.03 and a one year high of $233.66.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.