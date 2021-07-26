Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.44.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,258,939. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA opened at $643.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $619.79 billion, a PE ratio of 643.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

