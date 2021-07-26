Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.42 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares valued at $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

