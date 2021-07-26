Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $167.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

