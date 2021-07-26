Fiduciary Trust Co. Invests $1.10 Million in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1,665.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 44.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 281 shares of company stock worth $449,940. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,499.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,521.51. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $427.69 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

TPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

