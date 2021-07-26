Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 51.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 60,878 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 330.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 26,853 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 52.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,708,000 after buying an additional 66,633 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,483.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after buying an additional 243,630 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $116.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.88. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $121.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.36.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.