Financial Analysis: Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) versus ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liquidia and ReShape Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $740,000.00 172.78 -$59.76 million ($1.76) -1.40 ReShape Lifesciences $1.59 million 8.82 -$12.33 million N/A N/A

ReShape Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Liquidia and ReShape Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67 ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liquidia presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.25%. ReShape Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 227.38%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Liquidia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.9% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Liquidia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia N/A -146.07% -85.59% ReShape Lifesciences -776.76% -161.38% -83.58%

Risk & Volatility

Liquidia has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -1.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReShape Lifesciences beats Liquidia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain. The company also distributes generic treprostinil injection in the United States. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences is America’s premier weight-loss solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band � System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. T

