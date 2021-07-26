Financial Review: Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) vs. Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pop Culture Group and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A Accel Entertainment -2.66% 6.21% 1.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pop Culture Group and Accel Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Accel Entertainment 0 2 3 0 2.60

Accel Entertainment has a consensus target price of $15.30, suggesting a potential upside of 32.70%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pop Culture Group and Accel Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Accel Entertainment $316.35 million 3.40 -$410,000.00 $0.07 164.71

Pop Culture Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accel Entertainment.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Pop Culture Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion services, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning, brand personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides licensed establishment partners with gaming solutions that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 12,247 video gaming terminals across 2,435 locations in Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

