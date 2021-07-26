First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First American should continue to benefit from strength in commercial business and increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. It has been actively pursuing acquisitions to strengthen its core business, expand its valuation and data businesses. It also expects increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. Growing direct premiums, escrow fees and agent premiums should drive revenues. Moreover, effective capital deployment bodes well. It has been consistently increasing its dividend payout each year. It aims 12-14% return on equity over the long term. Its shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date period. However, higher expenses put a strain on its margin. Low rate environment is a headwind. Cash balance has also declined. Its second-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.”

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Shares of FAF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.31. 6,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,540. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First American Financial (FAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.