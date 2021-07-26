First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FCXXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.65.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.