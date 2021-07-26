First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.19.

NYSE:FR opened at $54.67 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

