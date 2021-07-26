First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 30.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of FDIV opened at $50.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.43. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

