FirstService (FSV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.79 per share for the quarter.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$900.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$847.22 million.

TSE:FSV opened at C$229.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$210.09. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$147.94 and a 52 week high of C$233.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54. The company has a market cap of C$10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lowered shares of FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$223.88.

In other FirstService news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total value of C$410,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,100.40.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

